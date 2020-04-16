Nursing home workers speak out amid pandemic: 'We are scared'

Thousands of COVID-19 cases and hundreds of deaths are being reported at nursing homes across the country.

In Illinois, some long-term care workers are blaming a lack of communication for the spread.

One of the worse outbreaks in the country has been in Joliet where several residents died and so did an employee. FOX 32 reached out to the company and were told they would talk with us, but that didn’t happen.

Employees were still inside Symphony Nursing Home in Joliet Thursday where 22 residents have died from coronavirus, along with an employee. FOX 32 was told all residents have been sent to other facilities. Before the virus hit, 165 patients were housed at their facility on Larkin Avenue. The facility has not disclosed how many patients tested positive for the deadly virus.

Thirty-eight miles away in Chicago, employees at Bria of Forest Edge are speaking up after two of their coworkers died because of coronavirus.

“We are scared. They aren’t communicating with us at all,” said Kenya Hooper.

Several residents at Bria of Forest Edge are in isolation and one has tested positive.

"There are people here that tested positive. They haven’t informed any staff,” Hooper said. "We don't have the proper PPE. We have to wear one mask for one week. Cross contamination.”