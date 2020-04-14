Medical examiner confirms 74 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing Cook County toll to 784
The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed 74 more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 784.
2nd Chicago firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
Firefighter Edward Singleton, 55, died from COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday.
Governor Pritzker fights COVID-19 from Chicago, and downstate notices
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has spent countless hours plotting and planning strategy in the state’s race against the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who live in central and southern Illinois have noticed he’s done it almost exclusively from Chicago.
Pritzker and leaders of 6 Midwest states partner on reopening the economy
Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, after similar pacts were made in the Northeast and on the West Coast.
Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1k with largest single-day jump in deaths so far
There are another 125 deaths from the disease in Illinois in the last 24 hours, according to officials. The state’s death toll is now 1,073 people.
Illinois jobless claims down 30%, 654,000 filed since March
Another 141,049 people in Illinois filed for unemployment last week, the third of an unprecedented period of jobless claims, although the number represented a 30% drop from the previous record-setting week.
More clinics across Illinois now offering rapid COVID-19 testing
Quick COVID-19 tests are now more readily available in the Chicago area, even if you are not working on the front lines of this crisis, and testing at one urgent care chain has yielded some interesting results.
Lincoln Park residents want iron plant closed
It’s been in business for nearly 100 years, but now some North Side residents are demanding the city shut down a metal recycling business.
Skokie mask mandate due to COVID-19 begins Thursday
There's no statewide mask order, but some Illinois towns are making their own, requiring people to wear masks in public or stay home.
Trump, local leaders differ on reopening guidelines
We're getting closer to opening back up, but state and federal leaders all appear to have a different idea about when and how that will happen.
23 people at Joliet nursing home die of COVID-19
A shocking 23 of the Illinois COVID-19 deaths are connected to a Joliet nursing home where 22 residents have died from the virus, along with an employee.
Illinois could face $7 billion deficit over 2 years after COVID-19
Illinois could face a $7 billion state budget deficit during the next two years as the coronavirus takes a toll on the economy, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.
Chicago using cellphone location data to track residents' movements during stay-at-home order
A Chicago health official announced Wednesday that the city has been working with a company called “BlueDot” to gather anonymous location data from residents' cellphones and mobile devices to track their movements during the coronavirus pandemic and Illinois' stay-at-home order.
Illinois coronavirus death toll nears 1,000
Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced 1,346 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 24,593.
Cook County to livestream court proceedings during coronavirus pandemic
“The goal is to limit the number of individuals in Circuit Court of Cook County courtrooms during this time,” Pat Milhizer, a spokesman for Chief Judge Timothy Evans, said in a statement.
Bus driver becomes 2nd CTA employee to die of coronavirus
A CTA bus driver with COVID-19 has died, the transit agency announced Tuesday, becoming the second CTA employee to die of the coronavirus.
Medical examiner confirms 69 more coronavirus deaths in Cook County
The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed Tuesday that 69 more people have died of coronavirus-related causes.
CTA bus driver explains what it's like to be an essential worker amid pandemic
We are getting a first-hand look at the effects of the coronavirus on one of the city's essential workers.
1,900 meals donated to CPD amid coronavirus pandemic
A Chicago alderman partnered with local businesses to show appreciation for the valuable work Chicago police are doing during the pandemic.
CPS parents voice concerns over remote learning struggles
Parents were lined up at Richardson Middle School Tuesday to pick up laptops so their children can finally learn from home.