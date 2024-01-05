Chicago's COVID-19 risk level rises to 'Medium'

The Chicago Department of Public Health has raised the COVID-19 risk level from "Low" to "Medium" for the first time in a year, citing a surge in hospitalizations.

Over the past week, an average of 30 people per day have been admitted to Chicago hospitals due to COVID-19 complications.

Some hospitals, including all three Rush hospitals, are now mandating masks for patients, visitors, and staff.

While experts believe this winter may not be as deadly as some previous seasons, there is still a potential for hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths across the country.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), noted an acceleration of flu cases in the first week of January. The flu and COVID-19 cases are expected to peak by the end of the month and then decline. Although flu cases are rising, the strain causing the infections is typically less severe, and current flu vaccines appear to be well-matched to the strain.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University, described the current flu season as "moderately severe."

Nationwide, emergency room visits for COVID-19 have increased by 12%, and hospitalizations rose by approximately 17% in the past week. The CDC attributes this spike to the new JN1 strain, believed to be more contagious than previous variants.

The CDC advises the public to check the agency's website for county-specific information to make informed decisions about wearing masks and taking other precautions. Cohen emphasized the importance of vaccination and prompt treatment for flu and COVID-19.