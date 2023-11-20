Illinois sees 17% surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Chicago averages one death per day

As Illinois experiences a 17% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week, the latest data from the City of Chicago reveals an average of one COVID-related death per day.

With a record number of travelers expected at Illinois airports this week, experts caution that a lack of caution could worsen the spread.

Medical professionals stress the importance of preventive measures such as masking, distancing, and handwashing. Getting a COVID booster and flu shot is also recommended to reduce the risk of hospitalization.

"It’s for not just patient safety, but also healthcare worker safety and the stability of our healthcare system because we’re seeing a lot of folks still having to call out from illness," said Dr. James Lewis, Snohomish County Public Health Officer.

To further support testing efforts, households can now order four free COVID tests delivered by the US Postal Service. Those who missed the September order can receive eight tests. Orders can be placed at COVIDtests.gov, with kits set to be mailed out starting next week.