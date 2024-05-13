Irving Woods community outraged after Chicago father gunned down as he headed to work

A Chicago father was fatally shot on his way to work last week, leaving the Irving Woods community angry and upset.

Early Friday morning, Zet Rodriguez was just a block away from home when he was shot and killed. A memorial now marks the spot where the 24-year-old took his last breaths.

Rodriguez said goodbye to his six-month-old daughter and his partner and walked to the bus stop in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh around 7 a.m. He was headed to his job as a crisis response counselor.

"Walking to go to work and gets ambushed by some scumbag thug," said Ald. Sposato, of the 38th Ward.

Surveillance video from a home shows Rodriguez being shot in the chest. He fell to the ground and the suspect rummaged through his pockets. The father then yelled for help, saying he had just been shot.

"A young lady across the street that heard the shots, came out and ran into action, she took her sweater off and tried to help him," said Ald. Sposato.

Ald. Sposato said the community is demanding answers.

"The neighborhood is pretty p----d and upset about this, as am I," said Ald. Sposato.

Neighbors are shocked it happened in broad daylight and are even more stunned that two people were taken in for questioning in connection to the killing but were let go.

"There was a couple of brothers in custody, but they were released because there wasn't enough evidence," said Ald. Sposato.

The Cook County State's attorney released the following statement in response to the shooting:

"We have not been contacted by police for a review of criminal charges related to this incident. The CCSAO will continue to work with our law enforcement partners as they continue to investigate this matter."

"Our state's attorney is soft on crime, there's no ifs or buts about it," said Ald. Sposato.

A GoFundMe for Rodriguez's funeral and his children has raised more than $10,000.

If you know who is behind this gruesome crime, you can submit an anonymous tip by going to cpdtip.com.