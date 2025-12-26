Palatine man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault in Christmas Eve incident: police

The Brief Police arrested Jarvin I. Mendez Quintanilla, 28, after responding to a domestic-related incident involving a 26-year-old woman on Dec. 24 in the 1800 block of North Green Lane in Palatine. He is charged with felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and aggravated domestic battery, and will remain detained until his next court date on Jan. 22. Authorities urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to contact law enforcement or WINGS Program, Inc. at 847-221-5680, a 24-hour hotline serving northern Illinois.



A Palatine man was arrested and charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and domestic battery of a 26-year-old woman on Christmas Eve in Palatine, according to police.

What we know:

Police responded to a report of a domestic-related incident between a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old Palatine man on Dec. 24 in the 1800 block of North Green Lane.

Jarvin I. Mendez Quintanilla, 28, was arrested and has been charged with felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and aggravated domestic battery.

Quintanilla will remain detained prior to his next court appearance scheduled for Jan. 22.

Jarvin Mendez Guintanilla

What you can do:

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or in need of assistance is encouraged to contact law enforcement or reach out to WINGS Program, Inc., a local domestic violence service provider serving northern Illinois, at 847-221-5680 (24-hour hotline).