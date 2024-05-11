Man fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Irving Woods neighborhood Friday morning.
The victim, a 24-year-old man, was walking in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue at 7 a.m. when an unknown offender began shooting at him.
Police said the victim was shot in the chest and transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives launched a homicide investigation. No arrests were reported.