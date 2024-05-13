Property damaged after shots fired in Streamwood: police

Shots were fired in suburban Streamwood Monday afternoon.

At about 1:14 p.m., the Streamwood Police Department responded to the area of Kingston Court and Club Tree Drive for a report of gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived, they located evidence of gunfire and property damage. Police then notified District U46 about the shots fired.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects are in custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.