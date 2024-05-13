Clarendon Hills man allegedly stole $629 driver from Oak Brook Golf Club

article

A Clarendon Hills man is accused of stealing a driver golf club from a suburban golf course last week.

At approximately 8:17 a.m. last Saturday, the Oak Brook Police Department responded to a report of a delayed retail theft at the Oak Brook Golf Club.

Upon arrival, an officer examined video surveillance footage from the golf club, which revealed a male suspect entering the golf pro shop at 3:36 p.m. the day before.

The suspect allegedly selected a Taylormade Stealth 2+ driver golf club, valued at $629, and placed it near the front counter. Subsequently, the suspect allegedly engaged in a cash transaction with the cashier for a range token, retrieved the golf club and exited the store without completing the purchase.

Exterior surveillance cameras allegedly showed a four-door gray or silver-in-color pickup truck enter the parking lot at 3:34 p.m. and leave the camera view just before the offender entered the store, police said. There were no other vehicles observed entering the parking lot at the time.

Utilizing an automated license plate reader system at the Oak Brook Golf Club parking lot, authorities identified a matching pickup truck entering the lot at 3:34 p.m., registered to Paul Schranz. A driver's license image of Schranz resembled the individual who allegedly took the merchandise.

Police noted that before the vehicle exited the parking lot, it briefly stopped, and the driver exited to deposit an unknown item into the truck bed.

Subsequently, detectives executed a search warrant at the address associated with the vehicle's registration. The pickup truck, along with the Taylormade Stealth 2+ driver and a golf bag pushcart, was allegedly discovered in the garage.

Following these findings, Schranz, 63, was charged with retail theft. Schranz was subsequently released with a court date.

Police highlighted that this marks the second arrest for retail theft from the Oak Brook Golf Club in less than a week.