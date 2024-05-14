Several Chicago businesses targeted by gun, hammer-wielding thieves

Several businesses were robbed by hammer and gun-wielding thieves across Chicago overnight.

The first robbery happened at a business in the 100 block of South Halsted at 9:44 p.m. on Monday. A male offender armed with a steel hammer threatened an employee before stealing money. He fled southbound on Halsted.

At 10 p.m., two male offenders robbed a business in the 4500 block of North Kedzie Avenue at gunpoint. They were seen getting into a light-colored sedan as they fled.

Two male offenders armed with handguns tried to rob a business in the 3300 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 10:27 p.m. A security officer working at the time startled the thieves, and they fled in a light-colored sedan.

Early Tuesday at 12:48 a.m., a business in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue was robbed. Police said a male offender asked to buy something to distract the employee, then pulled a gun and demanded money before fleeing.

No injuries were reported. It is not clear if any of the robberies were connected. Chicago police are investigating.