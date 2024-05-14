Armed robbers steal from West Town apartment, strike tenant

Four gunmen stole from the home of a man who was exiting his apartment early Tuesday in the West Town neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was leaving his apartment around 12:30 a.m. when four gunmen approached him and entered the residence in the 2100 block of West Huron Street, according to Chicago police.

One of the suspects hit the victim in the face while the others rummaged through the apartment. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction. Police said it was not immediately clear what was taken from the apartment.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene. No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.