Serial robber on two wheels targets women on Chicago's South Side

The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent string of armed robberies targeting women on the city's South Side.

In each incident, a man between the age of 18 and 27 years old approached a female victim on a bicycle. The offender would then threaten the victim with a handgun and steal their belongings before fleeing the scene on the bike.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

In the 800 block of E. 47th St. at 10 p.m. on June 30.

In the 4700 block of S. Ellis Ave. at 10:10 p.m. on July 7.

In the 4700 block of S. Woodlawn Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on July 12.

In the 4900 block of S. Langley Ave. at 4:30 p.m. on July 13.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.