Lockport High School community seeks solutions amid campus safety concerns

Concerned parents gathered at Lockport High School's East campus cafeteria on Monday for a community open house, seeking answers about the future of the school's infrastructure following recent safety concerns.

The event, which attracted a sizable crowd, allowed parents to voice their questions and apprehensions regarding ongoing repairs and renovations at the high school.

One parent, Theresa Hayes, expressed reservations about the hefty price tag associated with proposed solutions, questioning whether investing $30 million into the school was the most viable long-term option.

"I understand ceilings need to be fixed and assets utilized, however does the school need $30 million dumped into it?" Hayes said.

The open house follows a significant incident six months ago when a ceiling collapsed inside a classroom at the high school's central campus. Consequently, the century-old building was shuttered, necessitating the relocation of approximately one-thousand freshman students to Lincoln Way North in Frankfort. For many, the commute has proven burdensome.

"Everyone just wants to come back. Lockport is beautiful and vibrant. They just want to be back," remarked student leader Chelsea Osei, echoing sentiments of many students affected by the displacement.

During the event, architects, financial planners, and board members engaged in discussions aimed at ensuring the safety of the central campus. The dialogue was underscored by the recent rejection, in March, of an $85 million referendum for repairs and renovations by residents.

In response to community feedback, the school board is now exploring alternative funding avenues, considering a multi-million dollar life safety bond that would not require taxpayer approval.

The timeline for reopening the central campus to freshman students remains uncertain as repair work progresses.

Lockport Township High School's next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 20, where further discussions on the school's future are anticipated.