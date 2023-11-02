Ceiling collapse at Will County high school raises safety concerns

Concerns about safety are mounting after a classroom ceiling at Lockport Township High School's Central Campus building in Will County caved in early Thursday morning. Parents are now demanding answers and seeking assurances about the well-being of their children.

Fortunately, the incident occurred before any students or staff were inside the building, but the collapse of a third-floor classroom ceiling has raised questions about the structural integrity of the school. In response, all classes at the affected building were canceled for the day.

One parent has voiced concerns about potential hazardous materials, such as asbestos, in the collapsed ceiling. They are calling for a comprehensive analysis by a qualified professional to determine whether any such materials are present.

"When staff members and building administrators became aware of this collapse, Lockport Township High School District 205 immediately began to take steps to ensure student and staff safety," said Robert McBride, Superintendent of Lockport Township High School District 205.

"After an initial assessment of the situation … we dismissed students from school at central campus out of an abundance of caution."

Fire officials, city inspectors and forensic engineers will continue to look for potential damage in the rest of the building, the district said.

The school says until they can confirm that the building is safe, it will remain closed.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority," said McBride.

The Central Campus was built in 1909 and had major additions in 1930 and 1953, the district’s website said. The school includes an indoor swimming pool and athletic fields are within walking distance. In the fall of 1997, the Central Campus was renamed District 205 Freshman Center.

School Day Plans on Friday, November 3:

Central Campus Students: On Friday, November 3, Central Campus staff and students will be using an eLearning platform. Central students only will be following the regular Central Campus Bell Schedule, 7:45 AM - 2:45 PM, and meeting with their teachers on Google Meet. Students can access these Google Meet links via their Google Classroom. Student instructions for Google Meet are available on the website: https://www.lths.org/central-e-learning

East Campus Students: On Friday, November 3, East Campus students will continue with their regular, in-person school day schedule, and their schedules will not be interrupted.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.