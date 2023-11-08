Lockport freshmen face campus relocation after ceiling collapse

Lockport Township High School faces an extended period of repairs following a recent ceiling collapse at the Central Campus, a 100-year-old building. The damage has led the school district to consider relocating freshmen to another campus several miles away.

The affected high school freshmen from Central Campus would be transported to Lincoln-Way North in Frankfort, about a 25-minute drive from Lockport.

Fortunately, there were no injuries during the ceiling collapse, but the incident has raised concerns among parents and the school district.

In an abundance of caution, Central Campus was temporarily closed to assess and inspect the damage. As a result, freshmen have been participating in remote learning. The duration of safety inspections and repair work at Lockport remains uncertain.

The Lockport superintendent mentioned the hope of relocating freshmen to Lincoln-Way North by next week, albeit with adjustments to the school day schedule. This would involve shorter school days, slightly less than the usual 7 hours.

Parents hold varying opinions on the relocation due to the distance between Lockport and Lincoln-Way North High School. Some expressed a desire for a closer alternative.

The school district is making efforts to accommodate nearly 1,000 Lockport freshmen, and Lincoln-Way North has scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday to discuss the situation.