Chicago woman, 25, charged with DUI on Chicago expressway

A Chicago woman was charged with driving under the influence after crashing her car on the Jane Byrne Interchange, leaving her passenger seriously injured.

Illinois State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on the Interstate 290 eastbound ramp to Interstate 94 northbound at 6:06 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Brishane Jones, and a 24-year-old female passenger were transported to an area hospital. Jones was treated for minor injuries while her passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

Jones was arrested on Monday and was charged with one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm.

She was held pending a detention hearing.