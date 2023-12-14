Illinois officials urge masking in healthcare settings as respiratory viruses surge

State health officials are recommending a return to masking in healthcare settings due to the rise in respiratory viruses – like RSV – and because half of the counties in Illinois are at medium or high levels for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Illinois Department of Public Health's recommendations apply to hospitals, long-term care facilities, and local health departments. They sent an alert outlining a number of strategies to reduce the spread, including masking and screening, especially where more vulnerable patients are.

"With the alarming rise in respiratory viruses we are seeing across the state and the country, IDPH is recommending healthcare facilities take precautions to reduce the spread of these viruses and protect their patients, staffs and visitors," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. "We are most concerned with healthcare facilities in counties with elevated respiratory virus transmission and hospitalization levels and recommend masking in patient care areas, especially in emergency departments and areas caring for patients who are immunocompromised."

Furthermore, IDPH has also launched a new Infectious Respiratory Disease Surveillance Dashboard that will be updated every Friday. The report provides the latest data on hospital visits, seasonal trends, lab test positivity and demographic data.

"It is also easy to track data at the county level on a new national respiratory virus dashboard launched by the CDC this fall that allows the public to view weekly updates on the levels of COVID-19, flu and RSV," IDPH said on their website.