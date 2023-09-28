Arwady: As COVID hospitalizations rise, get new booster shot

Get the shot: that's the recommendation from local and federal officials as COVID hospitalizations increase.

On Chicago's COVID dashboard, COVID hospitalizations are up about 30 percent, and while case positivity is down 12 percent, health officials say now is not the time to skip the COVID booster shot.

FOX 32 Chicago spoke to former the city’s former health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady about why this vaccine adds an extra layer of protection as we enter colder weather.

"The updated vaccine has been made specifically to help fight off how Covid looks today. All the vaccines we got previously were mostly protecting against the original strain of Covid," Arwady said.

The vaccine is approved for those six months and older.