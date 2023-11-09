Kankakee County veterans' home reports 30 'mild' cases of COVID-19

A veterans' home in south suburban Kankakee County is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak among its residents and staff.

The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs said 19 residents and 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno, about 50 miles south of Chicago.

The department said all current cases are considered "mild," and staff and residents have been administered "antiviral treatment" and would undergo increased testing during the outbreak period. No one has required hospitalization.

"The Veterans’ Homes are diligent in protecting the safety of its military veterans and dedicated IDVA staff who care for them from all infectious diseases," said IDVA Director Terry Prince. "We are grateful to the Manteno team for remaining highly vigilant for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and for responding swiftly, appropriately, and professionally to any potential cases."

While the facility will continue to allow visitations, per CDC guidelines, the department said families should consider rescheduling when the outbreak has passed.

The department said the homes' scheduled Veterans Day program is expected to take place as planned.