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Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing street on Chicago's Near West Side

Published  April 13, 2026 5:58am CDT
Near West Side
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 43-year-old woman was killed after being struck by an SUV on the Near West Side. 
    • Police said she was crossing against the signal when the crash happened. 
    • The teenage driver had a green light, and no citations have been issued.

CHICAGO - A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night on the Near West Side.

What we know:

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to the first block of South Ashland Avenue, where a 17-year-old driver told investigators she was traveling eastbound on Ogden Avenue in a silver SUV when she struck a 43-year-old woman crossing against the signal. 

The pedestrian suffered head injuries and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness at the scene told police the driver had a green light at the time of the crash. No citations were pending as of Monday, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the pedestrian who was killed.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

Near West SideNewsCrime and Public Safety