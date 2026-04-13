Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing street on Chicago's Near West Side

The Brief A 43-year-old woman was killed after being struck by an SUV on the Near West Side. Police said she was crossing against the signal when the crash happened. The teenage driver had a green light, and no citations have been issued.



A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night on the Near West Side.

What we know:

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to the first block of South Ashland Avenue, where a 17-year-old driver told investigators she was traveling eastbound on Ogden Avenue in a silver SUV when she struck a 43-year-old woman crossing against the signal.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness at the scene told police the driver had a green light at the time of the crash. No citations were pending as of Monday, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the pedestrian who was killed.