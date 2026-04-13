Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing street on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night on the Near West Side.
What we know:
Officers responded about 9 p.m. to the first block of South Ashland Avenue, where a 17-year-old driver told investigators she was traveling eastbound on Ogden Avenue in a silver SUV when she struck a 43-year-old woman crossing against the signal.
The pedestrian suffered head injuries and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A witness at the scene told police the driver had a green light at the time of the crash. No citations were pending as of Monday, and Area Three detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the pedestrian who was killed.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.