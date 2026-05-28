Boy arrested months after man shot inside Chicago home

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with a January shooting on the city’s Southwest Side. A 46-year-old man was wounded after gunfire came through a window of a home in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue. The teen faces one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.



A 15-year-old boy has been charged four months after a man was shot while sitting inside a home on the city's Southwest Side.

Teen charged in Chicago shooting

What we know:

The boy was arrested Wednesday in the 8200 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was sitting inside a residence in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue when gunfire from outside pierced a window and struck him in the leg around 4:59 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Throughout the investigation, the teen was identified as one of the people involved in the shooting. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not released the boy's identity because he's a minor.