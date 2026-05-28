Suburban Chicago driver urges teen girl walking home from school to get into car, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old girl walking home from Maine South High School in Park Ridge was approached by a driver who encouraged her to get into his vehicle Wednesday afternoon, police said. The man, described as a Black male in his mid-30s driving a dark-colored vehicle possibly a newer Mazda, left after the teen told him her age. Police said the interaction lasted about 30 seconds and are urging residents to report suspicious activity and remind students not to get into vehicles with strangers.



A 15-year-old girl walking home from school in north suburban Park Ridge was approached by a driver who urged her to get into his vehicle Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. near Talcott Road and Courtland Avenue as the student was walking home from Maine South High School, according to Park Ridge police.

Police said the girl was approached by a man driving a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a newer Mazda, who told her she "looked familiar" and encouraged her to get inside the car.

After the teen told the man her age, the driver left the area, police said. The interaction lasted about 30 seconds.

The driver was described as a Black man in his mid-30s with short hair and a short goatee or beard.

What we don't know:

Police said no additional information about the driver’s whereabouts was immediately available.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging residents to remain aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity and remind students not to approach or get into vehicles with strangers.