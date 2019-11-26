“Pets of River North” calendar benefiting Chicago’s homeless pets

A new Chicago calendar has River North residents slobbering all over the city with heads turning and tails wagging.

It's an effort, tugged together, by some very generous Chicagoans. The proceeds benefit the city's homeless pets.

“Each month we have a different backdrop of River North and the dogs are superimposed in front of the backdrops,” said Michelle Kallick, Tawny’s Owner.

February is flurried with Frenchies, and the neighborhood fire station is even featured with their pup Domino!

“People around River North sent in photos of their dogs and a whole group of volunteers went through the photos and decided which ones would be on each month,” said Kallick.

We were lucky enough to meet some of the stars of the first-ever pets of the River North calendar, strutting their stuff for a great cause.

Proceeds benefit the Anti-Cruelty Society and the Canine Therapy Corps, a program that uses dogs to help people.

"We've been part of this neighborhood for 120 years so we want to be a good neighbor,” said Tracy Elliott, Anti-Cruelty Society President and CEO. “We also appreciate the fact that our neighbors care about our mission and are helping us out."

One of the cover models is a labra-doodle named Tawny, who is also a breast cancer survivor.

“I rescued her when she was 6 years old from a breeder,” said Kallick. “Three months after I got her, she got mammary gland cancer because a lot of these breeder dogs will develop mammary gland tumors."

Calendars are $25 and will be sold through the end of the year. It symbolizes happy-endings and a reminder: There's always a need for more pet parents.

"We still have lots of animals that need their forever homes and we will every day of the year,” said Elliott.

The calendars can be purchased online by clicking here.

In addition, the “Home for the Howli-Days” program is underway at the Anti-Cruelty Society. You can take a pet home for up to two weeks to give them a break from the shelter this holiday season.