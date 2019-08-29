Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run with Uber

Police are searching for the driver who caused a deadly accident Thursday morning in the West Loop.

A 1999 Pontiac Montana minivan was southbound on Halsted Street about 2:20 a.m. when it ran a red light at Madison Street and was hit by a westbound Toyota Camry, Chicago police said.

"It's very sad and it affected many families," resident Susanna Reese said.

Signs of the violent collision remained on the scene as of Thursday night, including red paint left on a building, shattered glass scattered about and tire tracks on the sidewalk.

One passenger was ejected, the owner of the red minivan involved, 28-year-old Kenneth Smith of Chicago.

The driver of his van fled on foot and three other women inside were also injured.

Police say the red 1999 Pontiac Montana minivan was heading southbound on Halsted Street and ran a red light at Madison Street -- that's when a westbound white Toyota Camry crashed into the van.

"It looked totaled, they looked totaled - it was a very sad experience because this year or last year there was another accident at the same intersection,” Reese said.

Advertisement

Reese says even as a pedestrian she has to be careful in this area: "Everyone is in a rush, it’s the West Loop a very busy area"

The 42-year-old Uber driver of the Toyota explained what happened just after 2 a.m.

“I had the green light and all of a sudden they came on the right,” the Uber driver said. “Yeah, I was going this way and they came and I didn’t see anything.”

For several hours the busy intersection remained shut down as crime scene investigators collecting evidence.

Red light and police pod cameras may help tell the story of what happened Thursday morning.

The three women, ages 21, 27 and 32, were taken to Northwestern and Stroger hospitals in serious-to-critical condition. They are all expected to recover.