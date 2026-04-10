Pritzker joins potential 2028 contenders at national conference in New York

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker spoke in New York at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference. He appeared alongside Democrats seen as possible 2028 presidential candidates but did not announce a run. Pritzker focused on costs, wages and everyday concerns, and how Democrats should approach President Donald Trump.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker spoke Thursday at a national conference in New York, joining a group of Democrats seen as possible 2028 presidential candidates while laying out what he says the party should focus on right now.

He spoke at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference, a yearly event that brings together national leaders and Black activists. Several Democrats who could run for president are speaking there this week.

Reverend Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, left, and JB Pritzker, governor of Illinois, shake hands during the National Action Network (NAN) 35th Anniversary Convention in New York, US, on Thursday, April 9, 2026. A h Expand

The conference is one of the first major stops where potential candidates speak directly to a key group of Democratic voters ahead of the next presidential race.

Pritzker did not say he plans to run for president. He said his focus is on his reelection campaign for Illinois governor in 2026.

2028 candidates take the stage

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also speaking at the event.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak as well.

The lineup puts several possible candidates in the same place as they begin shaping their national message.

What Pritzker focused on

Pritzker centered his remarks on everyday costs, including rent, wages and basic bills.

He said Democrats need to speak more directly about what people are dealing with in their daily lives.

"You don’t win elections talking to the public about democracy," Pritzker said. "You knock on 100 doors and you ask what matters, people say I can’t pay my electric bill, I can’t pay my rent."

How he addressed Trump

Pritzker also spoke about President Donald Trump.

He said Democrats need to respond to Trump but should not build their entire message around him.

What's next:

The conference continues through the weekend with more speeches from national Democratic leaders.