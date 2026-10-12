Raging Bull closed at Six Flags Great America after deadly Georgia coaster incident

The Brief One person died and several others were injured after an incident on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. Six Flags temporarily closed similar attractions across its parks, including Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America. It is unclear when Raging Bull will reopen as the investigation into the Georgia incident continues.



A deadly roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia has prompted the closure of a similar coaster at Six Flags Great America in the Chicago area.

Raging Bull closes at Six Flags Great America

The backstory:

One person died and several others were injured following an incident Monday afternoon on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, according to FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX Chicago's sister station.

The rider who died fell from the coaster and landed in nearby woods, according to the report. The park was evacuated shortly after the incident.

Goliath stands 200 feet tall and reaches speeds of up to 70 mph. The coaster also features a 12-story drop, a 540-degree spiral, sharp turns and bunny hills, FOX 5 reported.

Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America is similar to Goliath and features similar open-air, stadium-style seating. At about 200 feet tall, it is the tallest and longest roller coaster at Six Flags Great America and takes riders up 20 stories, according to the park's website.

Six Flags Great America said Raging Bull is temporarily closed, with no timeline for when it may reopen.

Six Flags also confirmed that similar attractions at its parks have been temporarily closed following the incident in Georgia.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities," Six Flags said.

What's next:

It is unclear when Raging Bull will reopen. The investigation into the fatal incident at Six Flags Over Georgia remains ongoing.