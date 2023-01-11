Large fire, possible explosion, breaks out at LaSalle County chemical plant

Residents were told to shelter in place Wednesday morning as emergency crews battled a major fire that broke out at a rural Illinois chemical plant, prompting the plant's evacuation.

The blaze reportedly broke out around 9 a.m. at Carus Chemical at 1500 8th St. in La Salle, LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove said via Facebook.

Carus Chemical workers were evacuated from the plant and all them have been accounted for, said La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski. He told the News-Tribune there are no known injuries from the fire.

A live video feed from SkyFOX around 11 a.m. showed multiple fire engines parked near the plant, aiming hoses toward the building. Gray and white smoke was still visible and some flames on trucks parked near the structure could be seen from the footage, but Grove said firefighters had the blaze under control and evacuations would not be necessary.

There were reports of explosions being heard at about 9 a.m. followed by smoke that was visible from the plant, the News-Tribune reported.

After the fire began Wednesday morning, local officials sent an emergency alert advising people who live in the city’s third and fourth wards to shelter in place.

"At this time, residents living nearby are asked to please shelter in place," the City of LaSalle said via Facebook. "We also ask everyone else to remain out of the area to allow first responders the room to work."

The La Salle and Peru police departments said an oxidizer, which appears green in color, was released in the area due to the fire, and cautioned residents of the 3rd and 4th Wards to avoid touching the substance.

"In order to deactivate it, you will need a 1:1:1 mixture of: 1 gallon of water, 1 gallon of peroxide, 1 gallon of vinegar," LaSalle police said via Facebook.

Kim Biggs, a spokesperson for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said the agency is still gathering information and will respond to the site.

Carus Chemical produces potassium permanganate, an oxidant used to treat drinking water, wastewater, industrial process chemicals and for numerous other applications, according to the company’s website.

La Salle is located about 90 miles southwest of Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.