Hyde Park teen takeover leaves dozens of cars damaged

The Brief Residents say hundreds of teens flooded Hyde Park, damaging nearly 30 vehicles One resident calls damage "terrible," estimating about $1,000 in repairs Police issued curfew violations; one teen charged with weapons, disorderly conduct



Residents in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood are demanding answers and accountability after a teen takeover left multiple vehicles damaged and neighbors shaken.

What we know:

Crowds of teenagers gathered in the area late into Monday night, with some seen stomping and walking on cars. One resident, Jason Hale, said the chaos lasted for hours.

Hale said his car was one of about 30 vehicles damaged.

"Yeah, it’s bad. The hood is messed up, terrible. A thousand worth of damage, dents everywhere, footprints everywhere," he said.

The incident is the latest in what police and city leaders describe as a growing trend of teen takeovers across Chicago. These gatherings, often organized on social media, have been linked to property damage, fights, injuries and, in some cases, deaths.

Hale believes a lack of guidance is part of the problem.

"Your kids should not be out here. When I was a kid, I would never. I had parents who guided me," he said. "And these parents, they just let them run rampant."

Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the incident, emphasizing the need for more community involvement.

"It doesn't just fall on the government to do that," Johnson said. "There are many faith and business leaders creating opportunities."

Chicago police say three curfew violations were issued. A 16-year-old girl was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Residents say they are increasingly concerned these incidents will become more frequent as the weather warms up. Some now fear for their safety beyond property damage, worrying innocent bystanders could be targeted.

Hale says the incident has prompted him to reconsider raising a family in the city and plans to move within the next two months.