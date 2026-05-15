Chicago weather: Warm weekend ahead with scattered storm chances

Chicago-area residents can expect warm temperatures and periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms through early next week.

Friday evening remained mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s under clear skies and southerly winds around 14 mph. A line of showers and thunderstorms developing over Iowa is expected to move into northern Illinois late overnight into early Saturday morning.

The strongest storms could produce gusty winds and hail, especially west of Chicago and around sunrise Saturday. Most areas are expected to receive at least some rainfall before conditions dry out later Saturday morning.

Much of the weekend will not be a washout, despite repeated chances for rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly during evening and overnight hours Saturday and Sunday, while daytime conditions should remain partly sunny and largely dry.

High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low- to mid-80s through Tuesday, with some areas possibly reaching the upper 80s over the weekend.

Another round of potentially strong thunderstorms is possible Monday, with lingering showers possible Tuesday before a cold front brings cooler temperatures by midweek.

Temperatures are expected to return to more seasonal levels Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and drier conditions expected during the latter half of the week.