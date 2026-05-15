Two dogs, cat saved during Lake Forest residential fire: officials

The Brief Firefighters responded to a house fire in Lake Forest on Friday afternoon after smoke was seen coming from the roof of a two-story home. Crews rescued two dogs and a cat from inside the home while working to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control with help from additional crews, and the cause remains under investigation.



Two dogs and a cat were rescued from a Lake Forest residential fire on Friday, according to Lake Forest Fire Department.

Around 1:58 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a two-story home. The incident was upgraded to a structural fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the second-floor of the roof above a garage. Two dogs and one cat were reportedly still inside the home. All three animals were rescued while crews suppressed the fire.

Additional crews were called to assist with the fire, which was put out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials.