Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach: police

The Brief A man’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach on Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police. The Marine Unit pulled the man from the water near the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Avenue around 3:54 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area Three detectives are investigating while autopsy results remain pending.



The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach on Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Around 3:54 p.m., a man of an unconfirmed age was pulled from the water by the Marine Unit in the 1000 block of N. Lake Shore Avenue, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident, and autopsy results are still pending.