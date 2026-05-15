Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach: police
CHICAGO - The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach on Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police.
Around 3:54 p.m., a man of an unconfirmed age was pulled from the water by the Marine Unit in the 1000 block of N. Lake Shore Avenue, according to police.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident, and autopsy results are still pending.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.