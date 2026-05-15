Second suspect charged in Evanston shooting: police

The Brief A second suspect, 19-year-old Cajmere Lemond of Evanston, has been charged in connection with an April shooting on Howard Street. Police arrested Lemond on May 14 and recovered two loaded guns from his backpack, including one reported stolen from Ohio. The April 21 shooting left one person with non-life-threatening injuries, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A second person has been charged in an April shooting in Evanston, according to police.

Cajmere T. Lemond, 19, of Evanston, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and one felony count of mob action.

On May 14, police found and caught Lemond, who they believed to be connected to the earlier shooting. Two loaded firearms were recovered from Lemond's backpack, police say. An investigation revealed that one of the guns was reported stolen out of Ohio.

The backstory:

On April 21, police responded to reports of gunshots in the 700 block of Howard Street around 6:06 p.m. Officers found evidence of gunfire inside a business as well as a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

What's next:

Lemond will remain in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on June 11.

What you can do:

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Evanston Police. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES), beginning the message with "EPDTIP," followed by the tip information.