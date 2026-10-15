River North condo owner raises balcony safety concerns at 54-story high-rise

The Brief A River North condo owner is raising concerns about deteriorating concrete and exposed metal reinforcement on balconies at 10 E. Ontario. The Chicago Department of Buildings says an engineering report found no unsafe or imminently hazardous conditions, but the city is requiring building ownership to provide a repair schedule and confirm temporary supports remain effective. Fox Chicago found seven open building code violation entries dated Aug. 26 involving elevator safety and maintenance, but no listed violations related to falling concrete from the balconies.



A River North condo owner is raising concerns about deteriorating balconies at a downtown high-rise, pointing to exposed metal reinforcement and crumbling building material he fears could eventually fall onto people below.

River North condo safety concerns

The backstory:

Elias, who has lived at 10 E. Ontario since 2012, says he first noticed the deterioration about three years ago. He says temporary supports have since been installed in some areas, but he wants answers about the condition of the balconies and when permanent repairs will be made.

"I don't think we're in imminent danger, but a good storm with 70-75 mph winds pulling off building material would be really dangerous," Elias said.

Elias showed Fox Chicago exposed reinforcing steel, known as rebar, along the concrete of his balcony. He said his unit is not among the most severely damaged, adding that he believes the deterioration extends across the building.

Elias said the building previously had a company conduct an assessment and temporary posts were installed. He said residents were briefly told not to use their balconies before the supports went up, but he has not received a clear explanation about the measures or a timeline for permanent repairs.

Fox Chicago reviewed available city records for inspections and code violations at the building. The search found seven building code violation entries dated Aug. 26 that remain open. The entries cite a failure to maintain an electric elevator or equipment provided at the property in safe and sound working condition.

Fox Chicago did not find any listed code violations specifically related to falling concrete from the balconies.

The Chicago Department of Buildings also confirmed to Fox Chicago that it has not received complaints about crumbling balcony concrete at the property.

The department told Fox Chicago it continues to work with the owners and management of 10 E. Ontario to address the building's exterior conditions.

According to the department, the building's facade inspection report classified it as "Safe with a Repair and Maintenance Program" and identified outstanding repairs that require follow-through.

The city said the engineer reported no unsafe or imminently hazardous conditions, while confirming that temporary supports are in place at certain balcony railing locations.

The Department of Buildings is requiring ownership to provide a documented repair schedule for the balcony concrete deterioration. It is also requiring engineering confirmation that the temporary supports remain effective until permanent repairs are completed.

Elias also raised concerns about communication with building leadership, alleging that residents who have questioned maintenance issues have been ignored or silenced during homeowners association meetings.

"This is our collective investment and we're not seeing it maintained properly," Elias said.

Fox Chicago reached out to Ontario Place, the condominium association and Sudler Property Management for comment.

We received a response from FirstService Residential, shared below:

"The safety of residents, guests and the surrounding community is the top priority of the Board of Directors of The Private Residences at Ontario Place Condominium Association.

"The Association is not aware of any official reports of concrete falling from the building. The Association is in compliance with the City of Chicago Department of Buildings, including its required facade filings, with the facade examinations completed by a qualified engineering firm.



"The Board is actively moving forward with a phased capital project for the building's balconies. The Association has engaged an engineering firm to lead the project through each phase, including investigation, scope of work and specifications, bidding, and contractor selection. The Board has updated unit owners at every Board meeting on each stage of the project and will continue to provide updates as the work progresses."

What's next:

The timeline for permanent balcony repairs remains unclear. The city has not provided a completion date in its response to Fox Chicago, and residents are still looking for answers about the condition of the balconies and the steps being taken while repairs remain outstanding.

The Department of Buildings says anyone concerned about falling debris or building safety can report it through 311, at 311.chicago.gov or through the CHI311 app.