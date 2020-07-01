SoCal mother of 5 passes away after long battle with rare form of leukemia

FOX 11 has some sad news to report about a Carson mom of five who bravely fought a long battle with a rare form of leukemia.

Susie Rabaca passed away Wednesday morning her mother announced on social media.

Rabaca's mother said in a heartfelt post, "Hi family and friends. Today is the worst day of my life. My heart is breaking more and more by the second. I am devastated to have to announce that my precious daughter Susie went to be with her Heavenly Father this morning. First off, I want to thank everyone who has followed Susie’s journey. Your love and support from all over the world has meant more to our family than I can put into words."

FOX 11 followed Rabaca's story when she was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia just a few short months into carrying her twins and needed a bone marrow transplant to survive in September of 2018.

Her family's desperate search for a bone marrow transplant then went viral.

After learning Rabaca's story, approximately 40,000 people registered in the National Marrow Donor Program -- and she learned one of them was a perfect match shortly after giving birth to her twins.

She was matched with a bone marrow donor and underwent a transplant after the delivery.

Then, the mother of five received the devastating news, that the cancer had returned.

Rabaca again needed another bone marrow transplant.

Finding a 100-percent match was extremely difficult the first time, because she is of mixed heritage (Latina and Caucasian.)

During her first battle, 85,000 people joined BeTheMatchdot.org an organization that connects people who need marrow transplants, with donors.

Her mother said, "Susie continued to fight for her 5 children: Jade 15, Edgar 14, Rylee 6, Ryan and Rainey 18 months. My daughter loved her babies more than anything. She fought until she had nothing left to give. Susie’s story touched so many people and thousands of lives will be saved because of her. My daughter did not lose her battle. She won! She is a warrior!"

Rabaca's mother created a GoFundMe fundraiser to make sure that Susie's five children would be taken care of.

"This would help our family tremendously as we try to navigate our new normal without my beautiful daughter and will help us give Susie the funeral she deserves. Please donate if you can, but either way please pray for our family. Our hearts are broken," Rabaca's mother wrote.

Rest in Peace, Susie.