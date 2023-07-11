Girl, 16, killed in South Shore shooting

A teenage girl was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The pair was outside just before 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard when two people started shooting at them, police said.

The 16-year-old girl was struck by the gunfire and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 32-year-old was shot once in the body and was also taken to U of C where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.