Chicago men busted with drugs, mushrooms, guns in Evanston: police

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Moe Kyaw (left) and Jaden Herrera (Evanston police)

The Brief Four people are facing charges after Evanston police seized drugs and two firearms during a weekend investigation. Officers found marijuana, mushrooms, other suspected drugs, and a .357 Magnum in a vehicle, with another loaded handgun later discovered in a backpack. Two additional people were released without charges, and court hearings have been scheduled



Four people have been charged after police seized drugs and guns over the weekend in north suburban Evanston.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. when officers responded to a report of several people wearing hoodies and face masks near two vehicles parked by a vacant property in the 1100 block of McDaniel Avenue, according to police.

Police smelled marijuana coming from inside one of the vehicles and searched the car, which had five people inside. Police recovered marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and suspected controlled substances from backpacks inside the vehicle. A .357 Magnum revolver was also seized from the passenger side of the car.

Police said no illegal items were found in the second vehicle and its occupants were released at the scene.

Six people were taken into custody, two of whom were later released without charges.

During a property search at the police station, officers found a loaded .45-caliber handgun hidden in a concealed compartment inside a backpack.

Three Chicago men were among those arrested, including 20-year-old Moe Kyaw on felony charges of armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.

Jayden Herrera, 20, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis. An 18-year-old also from Chicago was also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.

All three men were released from custody prior to their next court appearances.

A 17-year-old was charged with one felony count of aggravated possession of a weapon and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court.

The vehicle at the scene was seized and impounded pending an administrative hearing.

What's next:

Herrera has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday while Kyaw is due in court on May 20.