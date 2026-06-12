Chicago weather: Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Illinois, Indiana; cleanup underway

The Brief Survey teams are assessing damage after multiple tornadoes and widespread wind damage across parts of Illinois and northwest Indiana. Friday brings sunshine, lower humidity and highs around 80 degrees. Another round of thunderstorms could develop late Saturday before cooler, more comfortable weather arrives Sunday.



It’s a day of cleanup for many in the Chicago area in the wake of intense thunderstorms which produced multiple tornadoes on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes were confirmed in Streator, Illinois, and Merrillville and Hebron in northwest Indiana. Footage out of Kouts, Indiana, appears to show the town was also hit by a tornado.

Additionally, the NWS on Friday morning reported that survey teams would be looking at a corridor that stretches across north-central Illinois to the south of Chicago and into northwest Indiana that may have seen around a dozen tornadoes last night.

The survey teams will assess the amount of damage and the type of winds associated with those storms. Many other areas were hit with damaging straight-line winds.

As of 6 a.m., ComEd was reporting more than 160,000 without power.

Tornado and damage in Streator, Illinois.

The forecast:

Friday will be quiet, thank goodness. But the rest is fairly brief because strong storms may threaten parts of our area again Saturday in the late afternoon and at night.

Skies will become mostly sunny today and it will be less humid with high temperatures around 80°. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will start with plenty of sunshine, and that will allow temperatures to quickly warm into the mid 80s. The highest chance of thunderstorms is during the evening, but some may get in during the late afternoon as well, impacting outdoor plans. There is currently a level one risk for severe weather during that episode.

Those showers and storms will be tied to a cold front which will move through Saturday night, bringing some relief from the higher humidity of recent days.

It will be much more comfortable on Sunday with a good deal of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 70s. Monday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

The next chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm will arrive on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.