Aurora police release video in search for driver of SUV involved in hit-and-run

The Brief Aurora police are looking for an SUV involved in a June hit-and-run. The car allegedly hit a pedestrian who was lying in the road on Ridgeway Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Aurora police.



Aurora police released surveillance video Friday of a suspected car involved in a June hit-and-run as part of an ongoing investigation to identify the driver.

Aurora hit-and-run

What we know:

The SUV allegedly hit a pedestrian lying in the road while driving eastbound on Ridgeway Avenue around 10:13 p.m. on June 24. The car then continued eastbound on Ridgeway Avenue and turned southbound onto Lake Street, according to a witness.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment after the incident. He has since been discharged from the hospital as he continues to recover from "significant" injuries, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police did not give a license plate number or the make or model of the car.

What you can do:

Aurora police are urging anyone who may have information about the car or the driver to contact Aurora Traffic Investigator Alex Lopez at LopezA@aurora.il.us.