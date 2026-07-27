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Chicago police shoot dog that attacked 15-year-old girl, woman

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
North Lawndale
Published July 27, 2026 8:53 AM CDT
Published July 27, 2026 8:53 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Two people were seriously injured in a dog attack inside a Chicago home early Sunday morning.
    • Police say an officer shot the dog after responding to the scene.
    • A 15-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were both taken to Stroger Hospital with serious injuries.

CHICAGO - Two people were seriously injured after being attacked by a dog inside a home Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Chicagoans hurt in dog attack

What we know:

The attack happened around 5:38 a.m. inside a Lawndale residence in the 4200 block of West Cullerton Avenue, according to police.

A 15-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were attacked by a dog before officers arrived, police said.

Police said an officer shot the dog while responding to the scene.

The 15-year-old suffered several puncture wounds and cuts to her arms while the woman was cut on her hands. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Chicago police did not immediately release information about the dog's condition or what led to the attack. The incident remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

North LawndaleCrime and Public SafetyNewsPets and Animals