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Teens killed in Chicago crash after fleeing police identified

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago
Published July 27, 2026 8:34 AM CDT
Published July 27, 2026 8:34 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Four teens killed after their truck crashed into a train box car early Sunday have been identified.
    • Police said the driver fled from a traffic stop before the truck left the road and struck the train car.
    • The crash remains under investigation by the Chicago Police Department's Investigative Response Team.

CHICAGO - The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the four teenagers killed after a truck speeding away from police crashed into a train box car on Chicago's Southwest Side early Sunday.

Teens identified in deadly Chicago crash

The backstory:

According to Chicago police, the incident began when someone reported that an unidentified person pointed a gun at them while traveling in a vehicle.

Police found a truck matching the reported description and attempted to stop it. The driver fled, prompting officers to begin a pursuit before quickly ending it, CPD said.

Illinois State Police later spotted the same truck and attempted a traffic stop in the 5500 block of South Cicero Avenue. ISP said the driver initially stopped but then fled from the trooper.

After alerting other law enforcement agencies that the truck was fleeing again, Chicago police responded to assist.

Authorities said the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a train box car in the 6900 block of South Cicero Avenue at about 2:16 a.m.

Four teens were killed in a Chicago crash after fleeing police over the weekend.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died.

The victims were identified as:

  • Yuarem Garcia-Pena, 18, of Woodstock
  • Cristofer Lopez Montan, 19, of Woodstock
  • Yaritza Martinez Villeda, 17, of Crystal Lake
  • Vanessa Morales, 14, of Palatine

What's next:

The CPD Investigative Response Team is investigating the incident.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department, the Illinois State Police, and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

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