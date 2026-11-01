Crash leaves 8 hurt on Chicago’s South Side, police say

The Brief Eight people were injured in a crash on Chicago's South Side overnight. A Dodge SUV disregarded a traffic signal and hit two other vehicles.



A three-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side overnight left eight people hospitalized early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 5400 block of S. Ashland Ave. a little after midnight, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a Dodge SUV was traveling northbound when it failed to stop at a traffic signal and hit a Chevy truck and a Ford sedan.

The SUV held six people, all of whom were taken to area hospitals and listed in fair condition.

Two occupants in the Chevy truck were also hospitalized, but in serious condition.

The only person in the Ford sedan refused medical services.

What we don't know:

It was unclear who was driving the SUV and whether any citations would be issued.