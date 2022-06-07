Steger woman, 45, killed after SUV strikes light pole on I-94

A Steger woman is dead after her SUV crashed into a light pole late Monday night on Interstate 94, according to Illinois State Police.

The 45-year-old woman was driving northbound on I-94 near 130th Street when her 2002 red Kia Sportage left the road and struck a light pole around 11:20 p.m., state police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said it was unclear what caused the woman to leave the roadway.

Additional details were not released.