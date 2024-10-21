Suburban man sentenced after trafficking fentanyl, trying to give money to ISIS soldier

A Lombard man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison last week after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl and trying to send money to an ISIS terrorist.

Jason Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide support to ISIS, one count of distributing fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to a plea agreement, Brown said that he trafficked fentanyl from California to the Chicago suburbs and illegally possessed several loaded handguns in 2019.

He also admitted that on three occasions in 2019, he provided $500 in cash to an individual with the understanding that the money would be wired to an ISIS soldier engaged in terrorist activity in Syria. However, the individual to whom he provided the money was confidentially working with law enforcement and the purported ISIS fighter was an undercover law enforcement officer.

Brown was sentenced to 18 years by U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland during a hearing Wednesday in Chicago.

Brown has been in law enforcement custody since he was arrested in 2019.