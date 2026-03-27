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Teen found shot to death in street on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 27, 2026 5:59am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds early Friday.
    • He was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he died.
    • Detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed early Friday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called around 12:49 a.m. to the 6700 block of West Grand Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood for a report of an unresponsive person in the street.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Five detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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