Teen found shot to death in street on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed early Friday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to police.
What we know:
Officers were called around 12:49 a.m. to the 6700 block of West Grand Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood for a report of an unresponsive person in the street.
When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he died.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.