Teen found shot to death in street on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds early Friday. He was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating.



A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed early Friday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called around 12:49 a.m. to the 6700 block of West Grand Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood for a report of an unresponsive person in the street.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Five detectives are investigating.