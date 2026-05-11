Large pothole on I-80 prompts emergency lane closure

The Brief A lane on eastbound Interstate 80 near Center Street is closed Monday for emergency pothole repairs, causing heavy traffic delays. IDOT said the closure could last for several hours while concrete sets and stabilizes. Separate bridge inspections over the Des Plaines River are also underway, with intermittent lane closures expected through the week.



A lane of Interstate 80 has been closed for emergency repairs to a large pothole, prompting a bottleneck on the expressway in Joliet.

What we know:

The Illinois Department of Transportation reported Monday morning that the right lane of eastbound I-80 was closed near Center Street due to a large pothole and advised drivers to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

Officials said heavy congestion is expected as it will take time for the concrete to set and stabilize before the lane can be reopened to traffic.

There will be no impacts to the westbound lanes of I-80.

I-80 bridge inspections

Big picture view:

Inspections of I-80 bridges over the Des Plaines River began Monday. The closures will be in effect between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, if necessary.

IDOT officials said a minimum of one lane in both directions will remain open during inspections. ​