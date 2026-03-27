Two charged after feds seize 11 guns, 20 machine gun devices in Chicago Lawn: officials

The Brief Federal agents seized 11 firearms, ammunition, and 20 machine gun conversion devices from two suspected gang members in Chicago Lawn. Julian Torres (19) and Brandon Osorio (29) were arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun; authorities say they are linked to the Satan’s Disciples gang. Prosecutors allege their residence was used as a hub for illegal activities, and both men will remain detained pending trial.



Federal officers seized 11 guns, ammunition, and 20 machine gun conversion devices from two suspected gang members, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Julian Torres, 19, and Brandon Osorio, 29, were arrested on Monday and have been charged with possession of a machine gun.

The backstory:

According to officials, police conducted a search of Torres's and Osorio's home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Monday. During the search, agents said they found a short-barrel rifle and 10 handguns, one of which had an extended magazine. They also found 20 machine gun conversion devices, which would allow any firearm to fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull. Officials also say they found ammunition and other firearm accessories.

Prosecutors say Torres and Osorio are members of the 31st and Morgan Satan's Disciples, a Chicago street gang that allegedly traffics illegal firearms, drugs, and other criminal offenses. The court also alleged that the residence was being used as a hub by the gang for illegal activities.

What's next:

Torres and Osorio will be detained before their trial.