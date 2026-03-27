Two charged after feds seize 11 guns, 20 machine gun devices in Chicago Lawn: officials
CHICAGO - Federal officers seized 11 guns, ammunition, and 20 machine gun conversion devices from two suspected gang members, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Julian Torres, 19, and Brandon Osorio, 29, were arrested on Monday and have been charged with possession of a machine gun.
The backstory:
According to officials, police conducted a search of Torres's and Osorio's home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Monday. During the search, agents said they found a short-barrel rifle and 10 handguns, one of which had an extended magazine. They also found 20 machine gun conversion devices, which would allow any firearm to fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull. Officials also say they found ammunition and other firearm accessories.
Prosecutors say Torres and Osorio are members of the 31st and Morgan Satan's Disciples, a Chicago street gang that allegedly traffics illegal firearms, drugs, and other criminal offenses. The court also alleged that the residence was being used as a hub by the gang for illegal activities.
What's next:
Torres and Osorio will be detained before their trial.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.