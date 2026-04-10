Two separate DUI crashes injure multiple, including Illinois Trooper: police
ILLINOIS - Two suspects were arrested for separate DUI crashes that injured multiple people, including a trooper, according to the Illinois State Police.
On March 30, a trooper was patrolling Homan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard looking for a Volkswagen connected to a Chicago criminal investigation. When the trooper entered the intersection with emergency lights on, the Volkswagen in question struck the vehicle.
The trooper was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Volkswagen driver was identified as Nadalie Ortner, 38, of Burbank, Ill., and was transported to a local hospital with injuries. She was later charged with aggravated DUI as well as driving on a suspended license. Ortner will remain in the hospital while she is treated for her injuries.
Nadalie Ortner (F/38) (Illinois State Police)
On April 4, troopers responded to a crash on I-94 northbound near 76th Street, involving a Dodge truck that allegedly hit a Nissan sedan, causing the Nissan to roll over.
A passenger from the Nissan was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Dodge was identified as Adrian Granados-Garcia, 21, of Chicago, was arrested at the scene and was later charged with aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm. He will remain in custody until his first court appearance.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Illinois State Police.