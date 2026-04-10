Two separate DUI crashes injure multiple, including Illinois Trooper: police

The Brief Two DUI crashes injured multiple people, including a trooper. One driver hit a trooper during an investigation and was charged with aggravated DUI. Another caused a rollover crash with life-threatening injuries and faces similar charges.



Two suspects were arrested for separate DUI crashes that injured multiple people, including a trooper, according to the Illinois State Police.

On March 30, a trooper was patrolling Homan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard looking for a Volkswagen connected to a Chicago criminal investigation. When the trooper entered the intersection with emergency lights on, the Volkswagen in question struck the vehicle.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Volkswagen driver was identified as Nadalie Ortner, 38, of Burbank, Ill., and was transported to a local hospital with injuries. She was later charged with aggravated DUI as well as driving on a suspended license. Ortner will remain in the hospital while she is treated for her injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Nadalie Ortner (F/38) (Illinois State Police)

On April 4, troopers responded to a crash on I-94 northbound near 76th Street, involving a Dodge truck that allegedly hit a Nissan sedan, causing the Nissan to roll over.

A passenger from the Nissan was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Adrian Granados-Garcia, 21, of Chicago, was arrested at the scene and was later charged with aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm. He will remain in custody until his first court appearance.