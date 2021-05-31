Woman, 30, injured in hit-and-run in Gold Coast, suspect not in custody
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old woman is in fair condition after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in the Gold Coast.
The woman was walking with two other people in the 100 block of West Ontario at approximately 1:49 a.m. when she was struck by a Kia SUV.
The vehicle was traveling westbound on Ontario and continued driving onto the expressway after hitting the woman.
The suspect is not in custody.
The woman was transported to Northwestern with non-life-threatening injuries.
Advertisement
The Major Accidents unit is investigating.