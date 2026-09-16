After a record Week 1, Ben Johnson resets the Chicago Bears for Week 2 with straightforward approach

The Brief Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is not one to dwell on the past, even if it was record-breaking. His offense put up 59 points in Week 1. Johnson does not want to keep thinking about it. Johnson’s demeanor is one that’s as blunt as it is straightforward. With a divisional opponent coming to town in Week 2, it also serves as a reset to help the team win its lofty goals.



Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is not one to dwell on the past, even if it was record-breaking.

His offense put up 59 points in Week 1. They thoroughly out schemed and outplayed the Panthers’ defense to a point where the Bears recorded their highest point total in a season-opening game in team history.

Johnson does not want to keep thinking about it.

"We haven't put up any points this week," he said.

Johnson’s demeanor is one that’s as blunt as it is straightforward. With a divisional opponent coming to town in Week 2, it also serves as a reset to help the team with its lofty goals.

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Johnson moved on quickly.

When posed with a question referencing potentially going for two points to achieve a 60-point game as opposed to just sitting at 59, Johnson kept it moving.

"I said other people brought up going for two," Johnson said. End of thought. Move on, please.

This is because the Minnesota Vikings are coming to town on Sunday. The Bears’ home opener for the 2026 season pits Johnson against a team that staged a comeback to stun the Packers last week.

That’s what he’ll talk about.

"This is a really good team coming in," Johnson said. "Division opponent, obviously, but the way that they finished last year and they started this year, they're hot. I think it's six (wins) in a row."

This reset is part of the thought process that the Bears mirror. The team doesn’t copy his mannerisms or his style of studying.

They adopted his thought process, which showed.

"Like he said, we haven't scored any points this week," Bears guard Jonah Jackson said.

This thought process also gives the Bears confidence.

"It doesn't come from going 1-0 the first week," Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said. "It comes from the work, the belief in my teammates, it comes from the belief in my coach."

Jackson was open about the Bears’ 24-hour rule, which is taking a day to celebrate a win or process a loss. Then, move on.

The Bears are planning to prepare for 20 games – a Super Bowl included – which means to get to the pinnacle of the sport, they can’t dwell on the past when the future is right there.

"This is another challenge we have. This is a whole new week," Jackson said. "We haven't really done anything yet. We'll see on Sunday."

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head Coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo b Expand

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The Bears’ biggest match up this week will be Johnson’s offense against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ defense.

Johnson was asked about anticipating Flores’ defense, Johnson simply said you can’t.

There’s a realm where a play caller can overthink planning for Flores’ defense, too. Johnson is mired in that right now, also.

"You try to have answers for everything," Johnson said. "He's been in this division for three years now. You like to think he's put everything he could possibly do on tape until you play him next and you realize he hasn't yet. It'll be something new. There always is with him. That's what makes him such a good coordinator."

The Vikings got the best of Johnson in Week 1 on Monday Night Football in Johnson’s first game as the Bears’ head coach.

The Bears took Round 2, winning 19-17 on a walk-off field goal by Cairo Santos later in the season. Johnson reset the team and is preaching a reset.

While the players have confidence in their coach, the coach has confidence in his players.

"We've got a big challenge at hand," Johnson said. "We've got to respond from a week ago. The look in our guys' eyes was the right look today. We'll see what the week looks like."