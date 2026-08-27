Bears defensive linemen Austin Booker, Gervon Dexter Sr. didn't travel to Tennessee

The Brief Two key pieces of the Chicago Bears' defensive line will not be available this week or this weekend. Austin Booker and Gervon Dexter Sr. are working through their respective injuries. Bears coach Ben Johnson offered updates on the two before Thursday's joint practice with the Titans.



Two key pieces of the Chicago Bears' defensive line will not be available this week or this weekend for a joint practice and preseason game with the Titans.

Bears coach Ben Johnson offered updates for Austin Booker and Gervon Dexter Sr. before Thursday's joint practice with the Titans.

What we know:

Both Booker and Dexter did not travel with the Bears to Nashville this week. They won't be available for the joint practice, nor will they be available for Saturday's preseason game vs. the Titans.

Booker's injury has more of a timeline. Johnson said he has a groin injury that will keep him sidelined on a week-to-week basis, and it seems that he'll be out this week. Dexter has a hamstring injury, and did not practice all week.

There is some good news. Johnson said All-Pro right tackle Darnell Wright re-aggravated the arm injury that plagued him for all of last year. But, he will be practicing against the Titans.

What we don't know:

Without clear timelines from Johnson, it's not clear when either Booker or Dexter will be back.

If Booker misses time to start next week, it puts his status for Week 1 against the Panthers in doubt. Dexter's hamstring injury might also put his status for Week 1 in doubt as well if he can't return to the practice field next week.

What they're saying:

The Bears have placed a priority on players who are healthy and available. The coaches have made that clear during this preseason and in training camp.

Johnson did note how there are players on Bears' roster who make it know they're not content with being sidelined.

"We have almost the entire roster fighting their tails off to get back out on the field," Johnson said. "They do not like missing time. They want to be out there competing, they want to be out there with their teammates."